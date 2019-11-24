SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said the strike, which continued for eight days, was called off after the national carrier reached an agreement with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca).
However, Tlali said SAA had yet to determine the cost of the strike - when it began SAA said it would cause the loss of about R52 million a day.
“We are in the process of raising capital to fund our day-to-day operations. This will form part of the working capital we are currently negotiating for with the lenders,” said Tlali.
The entire flight schedule was restored, with the exception of two flights, on Saturday.