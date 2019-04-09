SAPS accused of corruption and fraud. PICture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Kgabo Moloto, whose car was stolen more than a decade ago, has accused some SAPS officers of "corruption and fraud" after the vehicle was recovered, cancelled from SAPS' Circulation System and then given to the wrong person. Moloto said his 14-seater Quantum was stolen in October 2008 and he reported the matter to the Sandton police station.

After some time, he sought the services of a private investigator, that is when he discovered that the car was recovered and handed to another person by the police.

According to the private investigator’s report, seen by The Sunday Independent, the car was found three days after it was reported stolen.

“Inspector CLW Von Willig, later cancelled the vehicle from SAPS 13 and handed the Quantum to the wrong owner.

“Inspector Shane van Tonder is the investigating officer from Sandton SAPS.

“We spoke to Inspector van Tonder but he told us he was on holiday and he does not know anything about the case and that we should talk to his colleagues at Sandton SAPS.

“At this stage, we do not know who the police handed the Quantum minibus to and it is obvious that an internal investigation needs to be undertaken to clear up the issue.

“Our client, Moloto, had no idea what happened to his vehicle and only after thorough investigation did we manage to locate his vehicle.

“The vehicle was stored at Diepsloot SAPS yard under SAP13

“The Quantum was later handed over under mysterious circumstances to another person by Inspector Von Willig,” the private investigator said.

When asked for comment, a Sandton police lieutenant, who did not want to provide his name, said the matter should be followed up with the Anti-Corruption Unit.

Moloto said he suspected corruption and cover-up by the SAPS.

“I am failing to understand why no one has been arrested or why the police are failing to find out the person who was given my car.

“There is corruption at play here and someone is covering up for someone.

“I bought this vehicle cash for R225803.33 after selling my property because I wanted to start a business, but all this has messed all my plans.

“For the past 10 years, nothing has materialised.

“I will not rest until the police bring back my vehicle or compensate me,” said Moloto.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi had not responded by time of going to print.

