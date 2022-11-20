FIFA World Cup: Kusazoba Dramatic ngeDStv Compact

It’s here! The Kings of football will be crowned in Qatar, but not before piercing shots, hypnotising dribbles, and heart breaking misses are seen and felt by billions of fans around the globe, at the most anticipated event of them all – the FIFA World Cup 2022. This one matters because there’s more at stake here than there has ever been before…

Story continues below Advertisement

It’s do or die between the two greatest footballers of our time. Messi and Ronaldo each have just one final chance to win the title that will solidify them in history as the GREATEST OF ALL TIME! Belgium have it all, talent-wise, but if they fail to convert, they stand to lose the glory and respect due to a golden generation of players. England is home to the most dynamic and competitive football league, the English Premiere League, but the English have yet to prove that their local talent can stand up to their billion dollar imports.

Lastly, Africa is past ready for its African representatives to finally fulfil their vast potential. No African team has ever progressed beyond the group stages in the competition. Which means Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal will be shouldering the continent’s hope and delayed expectations at this year’s global showpiece. The tournament is prestigious and elusive, but DStv has made sure that all the action is crystal clear. SuperSport will, for the first time broadcast the entire FIFA World Cup 2022 in 4K, which is ultra-high definition and lends itself to fast-action sport.

Story continues below Advertisement

That’s 8.3 million megapixels. For all 64 matches. Perfectly brilliant for watching 32 fierce teams battling it out for the coveted title, live on DStv Compact. SuperSport is introducing two dedicated channels for viewers to enjoy the complete set of games at the World Cup games in 4K. DStv’s Channels 216 and 217 will be the only way in Africa to watch all 64 FIFA World Cup matches in 4K quality, cementing SuperSport’s position as the top sports broadcaster in Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

DStv is stationed in Qatar to broadcast all the on-the-ground action. SuperSport has readied crews on hand to capture breaking news and behind-the-scenes excerpts, with a particular focus on African participants. Beyond the mouth-watering clashes, SuperSport will bring you some of the best analysts and esteemed studio guests like Jay Jay Okocha, Asamoah Gyan, Gaizka Mendieta, Owen Hargreaves, Michael Owen, and Jaap Stam; to break down the latest goals, news, and controversies. The tournament kicks off today, with an opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. The World Cup will be claimed by one victorious team on 18 December, but not before the world has witnessed some of the greatest players, rivalries, and football seen under the sun.