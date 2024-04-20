Johan Goosen red card sees desperate 14-man Bulls unable to stop late Munster rally

The Bulls gave it their all with 14 men for nearly half-an-hour, but they suffered a huge blow to their United Rugby Championship home quarter-final hopes in a 27-22 defeat to Munster at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night. Flyhalf Johan Goosen’s controversial red card in the 54th minute – for making head contact in a tackle on Munster replacement scrumhalf Craig Casey – meant that the Bulls had to tighten up their approach and defend with great tenacity for the rest of the match.

Jake White’s team did just that, holding out the marauding Munster attack to keep the scoreboard at 22-22 for about 15 minutes. But the light blue dam wall was eventually pierced with six minutes left when veteran No 9 Conor Murray forced his way over in the right-hand corner for the bonus-point try. That made it 27-22, and despite a number of multi-phase passages – with the Bulls forwards carrying strongly up the middle – Munster eventually won a turnover to clinch a vital victory that sees them moving up to third on 48 points, with the Bulls on 46 in fourth.

Leinster lost 44-12 to the Lions at Ellis Park earlier on Saturday, but the Irish giants still lead the URC standings on 54 points, one ahead of Glasgow. The Bulls, though, will rue the fact that they now will have to rely on other results to secure a home semi-final and final after a disappointing overall performance against Munster. Having kept most of their squad at home for last week’s Northampton Champions Cup quarter-final defeat, the Bulls should have played with greater intensity and precision.

Instead, it was Munster – led by impressive Springbok lock RG Snyman – who stormed out of the blocks at altitude, with their forwards in particular winning the physicality battle. The Bulls messed up a defensive lineout near their 22, with no jumping for Johan Grobbelaar’s throw-in, and it led to the opening try for the visitors as wing Shane Daly dived over in the left corner in the 19th minute.

Munster took advantage soon enough, as replacement flank John Hodnett finished in fine style as he stepped past Moodie and fought his way through Arendse’s tackle to level proceedings at 22-22 with 22 minutes to go. The Bulls defended with great desperation in the final quarter, but were unable to stop Murray from grabbing the clincher with six minutes left.