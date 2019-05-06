Gogo Amelia Thaba, a pensioner, feels like her life hasn't changed one bit.

Gogo Amelia Thaba, 83, will next week cast her vote for the sixth time, yet her life hasn’t changed. Twenty-five years into a democratic dispensation, the pensioner still lives in a tiny one-room shack in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni.

Having recently celebrated her birthday, Thaba said she would continue to vote as it’s important for her to do so, but her heart longs for only one thing - a house.

Thaba lives with her grandchildren and says she fears that she will die never having had the dignity of owning a house.

“It’s difficult. I’ve spent almost my whole life working as a domestic worker so I could raise my children. It’s not easy living in this shack and the prayer of my heart is that one day I can live in my own house,” she said.

Asked why it is important for her to vote, she said it’s better to vote than not to vote and the right to vote came at a price.

When Sunday Independent spoke to her, Thaba reminisced about voting for the first time in 1994, saying although she didn’t quite understand how voting would change her life, the electrifying mood in the country at the time brought hope that change was coming.

“I can’t say that I understood fully why I was voting but I knew a little bit because remember, we were always scared of the white policemen who raided our houses anytime. And, of course, we always had to carry dompasses so we had an idea that we needed to vote to change this somehow,” she said.

A few years ago, Thaba had an accident which left her with a broken leg which required metal rods. She is unable to use her right foot and uses a crutch to move around.

She complained about severe pains in her leg, especially in winter, and said she survived on a social grant.

She doesn’t remember when she applied for an RDP house but said it was along time ago.

“Years ago I applied for a house but because the people who were helping us apply were rude and impatient, I can’t remember if I was given that C form (receipt used as proof of registration for a house)

“It was a long time ago and even if they had given me the form I would have lost it as I was moving around a lot.

“You know when you rent in people’s backyard you move a lot and a lot of things are broken and lost along the way,” she said.

Thaba says she cannot wait to cast her vote and could not be drawn on who she is voting for, only saying it’s important to vote.