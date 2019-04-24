High stress levels and a lack of motivation contribute to teacher absenteeism.

South African teachers are confirming that the stress of poor working conditions, including a constant threat to their safety caused by violent outbreaks in their overcrowded schools, is causing them to stay away from work. This comes after Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, released the 2017/18 School Monitoring Survey report that recorded a rise in teacher absenteeism from classrooms across South Africa.

The report was conducted as a means of measuring public schools’ progress towards achieving the key goals and indicators of Action Plan 2019.

The findings also included topics such as “Average hours per year spent by teachers on professional development activities” and “The percentage of learners in schools with a library or media centre fulfilling certain minimum standards”, among others.

The Sunday Independent spoke to a couple of teachers across the provinces about their plight and asked what solutions need to be put in place to make their working environments conducive to teaching.

At the top of the list of their concerns were issues of overcrowding, lack of security in the light of surging violent outbreaks at schools, and work overload.

All interviewed educators chose to keep their identities anonymous for fear of being accused of bringing the Education Department into disrepute.

Lungelo Zimbu*, from a Parktown North school in Johannesburg, has been an educator for more than 10 years, and her stress comes from ever-increasing administrative work and overcrowding, as there has been a surge in the number of pupils in her classrooms. The pupil-teacher ratio at her school is 1:40.

“We find that there are too many learning activities required from Curriculum Assessment Policy Statement in a day, while we are also required to teach a lot of learners simultaneously. On top of the operational issues are infrastructural issues such as dilapidated schools and electricity problems.

“I am also working without an appointment letter as the principal is failing to manage the school, due to lack of knowledge and resources,” she said.

“I feel that parents should try and assist with homework to help their children by involving themselves in their children’s progress, and not blame the teachers all the time,” she added.

Another teacher from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, Sibusiso Mfako*, said ill-disciplined pupils and gangsterism were the main problems at their school. “I don’t really feel safe any more as some of the learners are members of big gangs; as a result, there are abrupt fights within and outside the school premises. There is no security at all,” he said.

Learners at the funeral service of Papiki Mokolobate at his home village of Miga outside Mahikeng. He was stabbed to death, allegedly by a school pupil, in Dinokana, Zeerust. PHOTO: Office of the North West Premier

Mfako said teachers felt caged because of poor, or lack of, discipline within schools. Combined with their low pay, this led to high stress levels and a lack of motivation.

“Teachers are stressed and they resign day in and out. Our families feel left out and neglected as most of the time, even in our homes, we are busy with work because there aren’t enough hours in a day to complete everything,” he said.

Natalie van der Merwe and Franco Smith*, both from the Western Cape, echoed the sentiments of the other teachers that the expectations of curriculum coverage to achieve a certain required percentage, the teacher-pupil ratio and the violence at schools was causing them sleepless nights.

“I remember a Grade 6 boy slapping a teacher across her face in front of the other learners. This incident reminded me that one’s life is not safe. Parents will also come and gang up on teachers for baseless allegations. Where is the protection of teachers,” said Van der Merwe.

Spokesperson for the department Elijah Mhlanga said other contributing factors to this increase of stress were varied and included health reasons, depression, ill-discipline, loss of motivation and unexpected personal circumstances.

Mhlanga pointed out that the department provided both physical and psychological support programmes at schools. “The whole of society needs to take responsibility for what is or is not happening in schools located in their communities,” said Mhlanga. * Not their real names

