Twin sisters share makeup tips online during lockdown

Looking your best at all times should not be neglected now that everyone is at home observing the 21 days lockdown to stamp the spread of Covid-19. To ensure that ladies who like being on Fleek continue looking their best even when observing social distancing and cannot have their makeup artist.

Self-taught makeup artists and identical twins Cynthia and Sanchia Munonde have set up a YouTube channel to give advice throughout that national lockdown.

“Seeing that times have changed and the global (community) is under quarantine we wish to encourage our beauty queens from all corners of the universe, whether in self-isolation or in quarantine to always look and feel beautiful in their personal spaces,” said Cynthia.

The knowledge that there are thousands of makeup tutorial videos on social network platform did not deter the Munonde twins from setting up their newly established YouTube channel.

“It brought forth an opportunity to see how we could work on bringing a positive twist to the game. We then realised that each consultation was not just about makeup, however meaningful conversations exchanged through chats between ourselves and our clients.

“Somehow each woman we dealt with had a unique story to tell about her personal life encounter. After such a discovery, we realised that the different stories shared during the makeup sessions would help strengthen fellow women going through similar life challenges such as now during the panic of Covid-19.

“For that same reason we took it upon ourselves to identify different women who will be featured on the upcoming season, sharing their life journeys during a make-up consultation. Our YouTube Channel is CNS,” said Cynthia.

The pair said during this Covid-19 lockdown people should remain positive and look and feel good while staying in the comfort of their home.

“As we all know the world at large is going through the most difficult time right now, however, that should not stop us from feeling and looking our best.

“The advice that I can give is that we should not lose ourselves even in our confined spaces, however get up each morning and follow our normal daily routines.

“I believe if we all strive to look and feel our best during this time, the same positive energy will be transferred to those around us,” said Cynthia whom Sanchia described as a perfectionist and always willing to go the extra mile in all her projects.

Sanchia added that as the world currently faces with the coronavirus pandemic: “I would like to encourage women from all walks of life to stay calm, beautiful, healthy, clean and most importantly to keep slaying in isolation.”