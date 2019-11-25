Unfinished Vereeniging taxi rank to be flattened









The incomplete Vereeniging taxi rank which taxi operators complain that its taking forever to complete, its over 5 years now upgrade of a taxi rank which was supposed to have been completed in October 2018.Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA) ROADS and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has announced that his department will demolish the unfinished Vereeniging taxi rank and replace it with a larger intermodal rank incorporating retail space, long-distance buses and the train station. R64 million was spent on the never-used uncompleted rank. Mamabolo told of the plan while addressing a small group of stakeholders at Sedibeng District Municipality’s offices last Wednesday. They included representatives of taxi associations and officials from the municipality and from Emfuleni Local Municipality. He said the unfinished rank was “not what government and taxi operators wanted”. This contradicted a statement he made during a question-and-answer session in the Gauteng legislature in September, when he said the department had terminated services of Moreteng Investment - the contractor responsible for the unfinished rank - in 2018 as a result of it being insolvent and not because of “poor workmanship”. He said the contractor had been paid R64m. DA member of the legislature Kingsol Chabalala said Mamabolo’s announcement exposed the incompetence of the ANC-led provincial government. “It cannot be that they (ANC officials) spent R64m on a taxi rank and later on want to demolish it. The project was supposed to be finished in 2015,” said Chabalala.

At the meeting, Mamabolo presented four designs of a larger rank, saying the one built would be similar to Park Station in Johannesburg. The department sought input on the designs from stakeholders, starting with the taxi industry.

“This type of discussion did not take place before and that’s what led to a protest which saw the shutdown of the town earlier this year. We are still responding to that protest. What we have today represents progress, where people can say they have seen the type of proposals,” said Mamabolo, who also added that a final design would be selected on December 17.

However, he would not reveal the budget for the project.

“On December 17 we will be able to put a price tag on it. So the issue of how much will be spent is yet to be determined.”

When work on the unfinished rank began in 2014 taxi operations were moved to a temporary site near the train station that has no shelters, toilets and running water.

Taxi drivers gave a mixed response to Mamabolo’s announcement.

Max Mohlaping said drivers would hold a protest that would block Vereeniging’s busiest streets should the department not provide them with a more suitable temporary rank. But Xolani Khoza welcomed the plan to build the rank.

Chairperson of the Sedibeng branch of the SA National Taxi Council, Midday Mali, said the organisation would inform taxi operators of the MEC’s announcement within 14 days, adding the regional leadership was “pleased with the plans”.

