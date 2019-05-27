Unemployment in South Africa currently stands at 27.6% this year. Picture:Supplied

Jobs and employment top the list of what South Africans consider the most important issue which needs the urgent and consistent attention of politicians.

With the unemployment rate holding stubbornly at double digits above 20%, this year 27.6% by the narrow definition which does not include people of working age, 15-64 years, and 38% by the expanded or wider definition, which includes people of working age who have simply given up looking for any employment or starting a business. The ANC, DA, and EFF are the major parties in Parliament.

The ANC won 57.50% (230 seats), the DA 20.77% (84 seats) and the EFF 10.79% (44 seats), of the national ballot, a combined sum of 89.06% of the poll, and control of 358 seats in a 490-member assembly, if we include the 90-member National Council of Provinces.

ANC claim: Seven million more people employed since 1994.

Promise: to meet the target of 24 million employed people by 2030. Pledge: Will improve job opportunities for young people: more internships to help young people gain work experience.

DA claim: A DA-run Western Cape has the lowest unemployment rate, 14%, lower than the national average. New (508000) jobs created in the Western Cape since 2009.

Promise: A DA national government will create fair access to real and long-term jobs to ensure that there’s a job in every home. Pledge: One year’s paid work experience for matriculants.

Job centres with info, advice, and free internet. EFF 2019 election theme: Our Land and Jobs Now.

Has not won a province to govern yet.

Claim: emphasis on “now” because our people are jobless now, about seven million South Africans. Labels unemployment in South Africa as “racialised joblessness”, which affects mainly impoverished black citizens.

Promise: Massive protected industrial development to create millions of sustainable jobs.

Pledge: Usage of legislated state procurement as a boost for localisation and creation of sustainable quality jobs, prioritising women and the youth.