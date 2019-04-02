Marillyn Hewson of US Industrials giant Lockheed Martin ranked in the 29th spot for the Harvard Business Review’s ranking for best-performing CEOs in the world for 2018 (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Harvard Business Review’s ranking of the best-performing CEOs in the world for 2018 features a list of 100 of the world’s leading chief executives for last year. Only three are women. Marillyn Hewson of US Industrials giant Lockheed Martin is in the 29th spot, Debra Cafaro of US real estate company Ventas is 56th on the list and Nancy McKinstry of the Dutch consumer services conglomerate Wolters Kluver grabed 76th.

Women worldwide, according to the UN, constitute about 54% of adults. Generally, adult men are the minority compared with women. But, male chiefs outnumber females of globally dominant companies by more than 50%, the HBR ranking shows.

The scenario in South Africa at the highest level of business and society is not too different.

For instance, only one, African Bank, of 10 locally owned commercial banks has a female chief, Basani Maluleke. Absa’s Maria Ramos, who led the bank since 2009, retired last month when she turned 60, according to a statement released by JSE-listed bank on January 29.

Basani Maluleke, Chief Executive of African Bank. Photo: Supplied

JSE released a statement on International Women’s Day, March 8, on Gender Equality in the Workplace in which it aimed to raise “awareness on gender inclusion and economic participation”.

Nicola Newton-King, 53, chief of the 130-year-old JSE has sought to implement employment equity at the global top 20 and largest bourse in Africa by market capitalisation.

In the JSE statement, Zanele Morrison, head of marketing, said the JSE takes gender inclusion seriously. “There are 421 employees at the JSE, 229 of which are women. Our chairman, CEO and CFO are women.”

A UN Women Annual Report 2017-2018 indicates that women still do not have an equal share of the positions where decisions are made even though it has, according to the UN, been proven that where women flourish so does the broader economy.

Executive search firm Jack Hammer in November 2018 released its “Executive Report, Volume Five: Top Leaders: Finding the facts, busting the myths”, which indicated that, looking at gender transformation in leadership roles, at chief executive level the situation is bleak. The report further revealed that, in the past five years, there have been 24 chief executive changes in the JSE Top 40 companies, yet none of the new appointments was female. Women are simply not being appointed to the top job.

Accounting and financial advisory firm Grant Thornton’s International Business Report 2018 Report revealed 20%, or one in five, local businesses have no women at all in senior positions.

Grant Thornton’s Value of Diversity published in 2015 indicates that companies with men only boards in India, the UK and the US have lost an estimated $655 billion, whereas gender balanced businesses are expected to better handle the disruption facing every sector.