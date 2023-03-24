From Caster Semenya to Lia Thomas: Five sportspeople who changed the gender rules
By AFP | Published 3h ago
By AFP | Published 3h ago
By Robin-Lee Francke | Published 4h ago
By AFP | Published Jan 24, 2023
By Greg Hutson | Published Jan 7, 2023
By Vuyile Madwantsi | Published Nov 9, 2022
By Matshelane Mamabolo | Published Oct 23, 2022
By Ashfak Mohamed | Published Sep 9, 2022
By Ashfak Mohamed | Published Jul 29, 2022
By Staff Reporter | Published Jul 26, 2022
By Ashfak Mohamed | Published Jul 23, 2022
By Ashfak Mohamed | Published Jul 23, 2022
By Ashfak Mohamed | Published Jul 21, 2022
By AFP | Published Jul 21, 2022
By AFP | Published Jul 20, 2022
By Ashfak Mohamed | Published Jul 19, 2022
By Matshelane Mamabolo | Published Jul 10, 2022
By AFP | Published Jul 9, 2022
By Ashfak Mohamed | Published Jun 9, 2022
By Ashfak Mohamed | Published Jun 8, 2022
By Ashfak Mohamed | Published May 31, 2022
By Reuters | Published May 25, 2022
By Ashfak Mohamed | Published May 15, 2022
By Ashfak Mohamed | Published May 8, 2022
By Ashfak Mohamed | Published Apr 23, 2022