City of Ethekwini

Trending on IOL
This is why service delivery is being hampered in eThekwini, opposition councillors charge
Ethekwini municipal call centres ’outdated’
Opposition cry foul after eThekwini approves R3m for virtual heritage day event
Glenwood residents take on eThekwini in court over cellphone masts
Ethekwini condemns substation sabotage
Ethekwini in spat with bus operator over drop in service to commuters
Disgruntled contractors torch eThekwini electricity sub-stations in acts of ’sabotage’
Advertisement
Ethekwini needs R21bn to fix ’crumbling’ water infrastructure
eThekwini inspectors shut down several bylaw-flouting eateries in Pinetown
Ethekwini council has become ’notoriously shambolic: DA
Questions raised over eThekwini’s R66m bill for homeless during lockdown
Alarm at rising security cost for eThekwini mayor, deputy and speaker
eThekwini Municipality slammed for 'selective' discipline
eThekwini municipality has to improve delivery, say those in the dark
'No need for panic' says eThekwini Municipality over land use furore
Advertisement