Community Safety Department

Number of W Cape police officers on the decline - report
By Mandilakhe Tshwete | Published Feb 26, 2023
By Mandilakhe Tshwete | Published Feb 26, 2023
By Molaole Montsho | Published Feb 26, 2023
By Molaole Montsho | Published Feb 25, 2023
By Mthuthuzeli Ntseku | Published Feb 24, 2023
By Willem Phungula | Published Feb 24, 2023
By Mwangi Githahu | Published Feb 22, 2023
By Baldwin Ndaba | Published Feb 22, 2023
By Mthuthuzeli Ntseku | Published Feb 22, 2023
By Thobeka Ngema | Published Feb 20, 2023
By Molaole Montsho | Published Feb 19, 2023
By Mandilakhe Tshwete | Published Feb 19, 2023
By Jonisayi Maromo | Published Feb 18, 2023
By Jonisayi Maromo | Published Feb 18, 2023
By | Published Feb 17, 2023
By Sisipho Bhuta | Published Feb 16, 2023
By Molaole Montsho | Published Feb 15, 2023
By Molaole Montsho | Published Feb 15, 2023
By Thobeka Ngema | Published Feb 15, 2023
By Kamogelo Moichela | Published Feb 13, 2023
By Jonisayi Maromo | Published Feb 13, 2023
By Willem Phungula | Published Feb 13, 2023
By Molaole Montsho | Published Feb 11, 2023
By Molaole Montsho | Published Feb 10, 2023
By Jonisayi Maromo | Published Feb 10, 2023