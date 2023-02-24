Department of Home Affairs

Independent candidates closer to contesting seats in Parliament
By Mayibongwe Maqhina | Published Feb 24, 2023
By Mayibongwe Maqhina | Published Feb 24, 2023
By James Mahlokwane | Published Feb 23, 2023
By Siyabonga Sithole | Published Feb 21, 2023
By Zelda Venter | Published Feb 21, 2023
By Rapula Moatshe | Published Feb 20, 2023
By James Mahlokwane | Published Feb 20, 2023
By Itumeleng Mafisa | Published Feb 19, 2023
By Mayibongwe Maqhina | Published Feb 13, 2023
By Mike Greenaway | Published Feb 10, 2023
By Jonisayi Maromo | Published Feb 10, 2023
By Siyabonga Sithole | Published Feb 9, 2023
By Jonisayi Maromo | Published Feb 3, 2023
By Jonisayi Maromo | Published Feb 3, 2023
By Zelda Venter | Published Feb 2, 2023
By Mashudu Sadike | Published Feb 2, 2023
By Mwangi Githahu | Published Feb 1, 2023
By Staff Reporter | Published Feb 1, 2023
By | Published Jan 30, 2023
By | Published Jan 29, 2023
By Mayibongwe Maqhina | Published Jan 26, 2023
By Siyabonga Sithole | Published Jan 24, 2023
By Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane | Published Jan 24, 2023
By Jonisayi Maromo | Published Jan 23, 2023
By Bulelwa Payi | Published Jan 22, 2023