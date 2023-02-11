Emmanuel Macron

Unions vow to ramp up strikes with pension protests in France
By AFP | Published Feb 11, 2023
By AFP | Published Feb 11, 2023
By AFP | Published Jan 12, 2023
By AFP | Published Jan 10, 2023
By AFP | Published Dec 19, 2022
By OWN Correspondent | Published Dec 11, 2022
By AFP | Published Dec 1, 2022
By Asian News | Published Dec 1, 2022
By Soyiso Maliti | Published Nov 28, 2022
By Mwangi Githahu | Published Nov 16, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Nov 14, 2022
By Reuters | Published Oct 25, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Oct 3, 2022
By Opinion | Published Sep 24, 2022
By IOL Reporter | Published Sep 21, 2022
By IOL Reporter | Published Sep 20, 2022
By Opinion | Published Sep 3, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Aug 25, 2022
By Sputnik | Published Aug 22, 2022
By Dominic Naidoo | Published Aug 15, 2022
By Opinion | Published Aug 6, 2022
By AFP | Published Jul 25, 2022
By Koffi Kouakou | Published Jun 26, 2022
By Bloomberg | Published Jun 14, 2022
By Opinion | Published Jun 12, 2022