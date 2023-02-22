A compulsory 100% black women score on the B-BBEE scorecard is the panacea to women empowerment challenges
By Opinion | Published Feb 22, 2023
By Opinion | Published Feb 22, 2023
By Lance Witten | Published Feb 6, 2023
By Brandstories | Published Feb 1, 2023
By Se-Anne Rall | Published Jan 18, 2023
By Opinion | Published Dec 28, 2022
By Noni Mokati | Published Dec 19, 2022
By James Mahlokwane | Published Nov 21, 2022
By Opinion | Published Nov 19, 2022
By Chulumanco Mahamba | Published Nov 16, 2022
By Kailene Pillay | Published Nov 4, 2022
By Agence de Presse Africaine | Published Oct 25, 2022
By Reuters | Published Oct 7, 2022
By Se-Anne Rall | Published Oct 5, 2022
By Opinion | Published Sep 25, 2022
By The Washington Post | Published Sep 21, 2022
By Reuters | Published Sep 15, 2022
By Kamogelo Moichela | Published Sep 14, 2022
By Brandstories | Published Sep 12, 2022
By Brandstories | Published Aug 31, 2022
By Opinion | Published Aug 27, 2022
By Opinion | Published Aug 27, 2022
By IOL Reporter | Published Aug 23, 2022
By Opinion | Published Aug 17, 2022
By Opinion | Published Aug 11, 2022