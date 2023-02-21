military occupation

Cosatu, SACP welcome expulsion of Israeli diplomat, Sharon Bar-Li, from AU summit
By Siyabonga Mkhwanazi | Published Feb 21, 2023
By Siyabonga Mkhwanazi | Published Feb 21, 2023
By Kamogelo Moichela | Published Dec 22, 2022
By Opinion | Published Nov 3, 2022
By AFP | Published Nov 2, 2022
By AFP | Published Oct 17, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Oct 4, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Oct 3, 2022
By Opinion | Published Oct 2, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Oct 1, 2022
By Agence de Presse Africaine | Published Sep 26, 2022
By AFP | Published Sep 21, 2022
By Opinion | Published Sep 13, 2022
By Reuters | Published Aug 8, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Jul 12, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Jul 11, 2022
By Opinion | Published Jul 3, 2022
By Shifaan Ryklief | Published Jun 15, 2022
By Shifaan Ryklief | Published Jun 8, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Jun 8, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Jun 7, 2022
By AFP | Published Oct 25, 2021
By Shannon Ebrahim | Published Sep 19, 2021