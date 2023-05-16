military service

SA’s army chief in Russia for military talks, SANDF confirms
By Kailene Pillay | Published 1h ago
By Kailene Pillay | Published 1h ago
By Opinion | Published Jan 29, 2023
By Chad Williams | Published Dec 19, 2022
By AFP | Published Nov 23, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Oct 3, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Oct 1, 2022
By Brandstories | Published Sep 27, 2022
By Reuters | Published Sep 26, 2022
By Shifaan Ryklief | Published Sep 1, 2022
By Shifaan Ryklief | Published Aug 4, 2022
By Xinhua | Published Jul 29, 2022
By AFP | Published Jul 24, 2022
By The Washington Post | Published Jul 24, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Jul 11, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Jul 11, 2022
By AFP | Published Dec 9, 2021
By Shifaan Ryklief | Published Oct 28, 2021
By AFP | Published Oct 26, 2021