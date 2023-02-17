oil and gas - downstream activities

Almost 14 000 Nigerians take Shell to court over impact of pollution
By Dominic Naidoo | Published Feb 17, 2023
By Dominic Naidoo | Published Feb 17, 2023
By Dominic Naidoo | Published Dec 12, 2022
By Reuters | Published Dec 9, 2022
By Vusi Adonis | Published Dec 7, 2022
By Vusi Adonis | Published Nov 29, 2022
By Opinion | Published Nov 26, 2022
By Reuters | Published Nov 25, 2022
By AFP | Published Nov 21, 2022
By Opinion | Published Nov 19, 2022
By Xinhua | Published Nov 14, 2022
By Dominic Naidoo | Published Nov 9, 2022
By Given Majola | Published Oct 25, 2022
By Opinion | Published Oct 22, 2022
By Reuters | Published Oct 13, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Sep 17, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Sep 6, 2022
By Shifaan Ryklief | Published Sep 6, 2022
By Shifaan Ryklief | Published Sep 5, 2022
By Chad Williams | Published Sep 4, 2022
By Reuters | Published Sep 1, 2022
By Dominic Naidoo | Published Aug 29, 2022
By Reuters | Published Aug 26, 2022
By Xinhua | Published Aug 26, 2022
By Shifaan Ryklief | Published Aug 24, 2022