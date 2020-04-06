5 reasons why you should purchase the newly-launched Huawei Y7p smartphone

Huawei recently launched the new Huawei Y7p smartphone in South Africa at a minimal cost of R3499. This new smartphone has great features that are usually only expected from a high-end smartphone, making it the best value-product available in its price range. Here are the top 5 reasons why this affordable smartphone is worth the purchase. 1: The Look The Huawei Y7p uses a plastic shell that has a gradient colouring on the back for the Aurora Blue variant which has a glossy finish.

The colour gradient on the rear extends to the edges of the phone and is visible not only when the device is held at certain angles, giving a 2D tone look instead of one. The design looks great and adds to the overall aesthetics with three cameras on the back. The Midnight Black version is more conservative with an all-black rear which appeals to users who prefer simplistic mobile device designs.

Pic: consumer.huawei.com

Regardless of which colour you are looking at, you will find a distinctive design on the rear of the device where light is refracted to form a rectangle of colourful lines. This is made possible by the nano texture etched into the phone's polymer body. The Y7p features a 6.39" delicate Punch Full View Display.

2. Weight and Dimensions

The Huawei Y7p weighs 176 grams including the battery which makes it a lightweight, this however does not make it feel fragile. The weight and dimensions of the Y7p makes the mobile device easy to hold and most importantly operate with one hand.

The curved sides make the phone comfortable to hold. The Y7p also delivers a broader view with a 90.15% screen-to-body ratio for an immersive experience. Huawei's innovative blind hole technology covers the front camera beneath the screen.

3. Fingerprint System

The Huawei Y7p has a physical rear-mounted fingerprint system. This system can work in complete darkness as well as identify up to 5 different fingerprints. A handy feature is the ability to use this system to lock files and apps with your fingerprint.

4. Battery Life and Charging

The Huawei's Y7p uses EMUI software which handles the battery management of the device, which means that this phone can easily make it through a day without the need to charge the device.

5. Camera, Camera, Camera

The Huawei Y7p has a camera system that can do it all. It would be hard to find a big-name budget mobile device that offers the same versatile camera system.

The Y7p boasts a triple-camera setup at the rear of the device with multiple rear sensors. It has a 48 megapixel, f/1.8 camera headlines in the rear setup and it makes this device one of the most affordable phones available with a high-resolution sensor.

Pic: consumer.huawei.com

It also has a low-light capability in it's night mode, combined with AI stabilisation technology, an extended exposure time of 6 seconds which assists in taking much brighter and more detailed night shots.

Pic: consumer.huawei.com

In addition the main camera uses a 4 in 1 pixel to produce a 12 megapixel photograph allowing more light to be captured from a landscape scene. The secondary cameras are an 8 megapixel, f/2.4 ultra-wide shooter and a 2 megapixel portrait.

For advanced users of the Y7p, a Pro mode with manual controls, shutter speed, auto-focus and exposure compensation is available on the device.

Huawei Y7p Specs: