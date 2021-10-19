6 most in-demand IT jobs in the country

Prudence Mabitsela WITH IT job vacancies continuing to climb, as companies struggle to recruit and obtain critical skills in South Africa, there is an opportunity to upskill or reskill individuals to meet this demand.

These skills are needed to build the economy of South Africa, and to close the digital skills and gender divide in the country. As the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) kicks into gear and more companies speed up their digitisation strategies due to the global pandemic, now is the time to add these scarce skills to your resume, to ensure employability and career advancement in the sector. There are many opportunities in a variety of industries, not just the IT sector. Jobs span across banking and financial services, retail, Fintech, government, legal, logistics and many more. It is imperative that both learnerships and upskilling or reskilling of existing employees are prioritised, so that we can close the digital divide.

Individuals can take advantage of this skills demand by taking specialised, certified courses – which can range from one year to a few months in duration for one qualification and, depending on the course, and with the advancement of technology, many of these can be done online. It is important to ensure that these courses are aligned with the MICT SETA qualifications framework and provided by an accredited training provider. This ensures that you receive quality education, given by qualified lecturers, with a certificate that is internationally recognised. Here are the top six most in-demand IT jobs in the country and the skills you need to get ahead:

Software developer There are key skills required in software development today that are worth investing in to ensure that your career stays on track. Cloud computing is one that everyone should add to their CV in 2021, as more companies move their environments into the Cloud. That means learning platforms like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform will be highly beneficial for your career. Other skills include upskilling on version control tools such as Git and SVN; containers and tools like Docker and Kubernetes; Des such as VSCode and for Java Programmers, Eclipse, NetBeans, and IntelliJ. If you only know one database programming language, then adding a few more is critical in 2021 because this will keep you ahead of the competition.

Computer Network and Systems Engineer In the interconnected world we find ourselves in, computer networking skills are increasingly in demand. If you are wanting to lead your career forward the following skills will ensure you get there: Linux; Juniper; DOD; Windows; Active Directory; Network Security; VoIP; System Centre Configuration Manager; Business Process; Configuration Management; OSPF; Domain Name Systems; Unix; and Architecture skills. ICT Systems Analyst

Due to digital disruption and advancing technologies, it is important for the systems analyst to get the skills needed to deal with the technologies that are reshaping businesses. Advancing your skills in these technologies will definitely help you get there: AI (Artificial Intelligence); BI (Business Intelligence); Big Data; RPA (Robotic Process Automation); Blockchain; the Digital Economy; Information Security; Cloud Computing; Software Development; Agile IT Project Management; ML (Machine Learning); and DL (Deep Learning). Programmer Analyst A programmer analyst usually has a broad skill set, ranging from vital IT technology skills, to softer skills like communication, problem solving, and even creativity. From a tech perspective, these are the most sought-after skills: developing apps in the .NET framework; database management; Microsoft SQL Server; managing and securing Windows-based apps; developing web apps; create mobile apps with .NET; able to use a range of operating systems; advanced Java features; developing interactive client-side web pages; and using popular coding languages, frameworks, and technologies like Java, Javascript, PHP, C#, Python, C++, SQL, and .NET.

It would also be beneficial get certifications in newer computer systems, such as cybersecurity; cloud computing; platform optimisation; automation; deep learning; intuitive application development and big data. ICT Security Specialist With the increasing rise of cybercrime, every ICT security specialist needs a range of skills to ensure their company is secure from attack. Beyond the fundamental networking and security skills, the following are worth adding to your CV: Incident Detection and Response; Security Management Frameworks; know more than one of these common operating systems and their vulnerabilities iOS, Microsoft Windows, and Linux; understand different Network Infrastructures; Data Privacy; Data Analysis; Network Monitoring systems like Splunk, Solarwinds and Nagios; as well as soft skills like problem-solving and teamwork.

Business Analyst It is important as a business analyst to stay up to date with industry developments and be able to analyse the capabilities of the myriad of tools out there. From a technical perspective, depending on your current certifications, it is worth updating these skills in 2021: Data Analysis; Business Process Models; SQL Server; Microsoft Visio; Test Cases; Test Plans; UAT; Data Warehouse; JAD; Application Development; User Acceptance; UML; Web; Activity Diagrams; QA, SME, and many more.

You also want to add non-technical skills, like research, negotiation, communication, financial planning, and decision-making to your CV, if you haven’t already. These specialised skills will develop your career and set you apart from the competition, not to mention securing your employability well into the future. Take your future into your hands and speak to your employer about how you can close the digital skills gap in your organisation. * Prudence Mabitsela is founder and managing director of Dynamic DNA.