9 of the world’s wealthiest people are giving Elon Musk a run for his money

The world’s mega-rich people, who often have backgrounds in technology, are reportedly getting richer. A possible explanation for this is that they have the capabilities, resources, and capital to extract the best from the workforce, which is typically comprised of the poor. This is according to the George Business Review.

Elon Musk is currently the planet’s wealthiest individual with an enormous $208 billion (R3 741 587 200 000), according to the Bloomberg Index. The infamous Musk, who was born in South Africa, is the chief executive of Tesla, which sells electric vehicles and home solar batteries. Musk is also the CEO of SpaceX, a rocket manufacturer chosen by Nasa to resupply the International Space Station. However, here are nine other people that Bloomberg ranked as being at the top of the food chain and are titans of their fields:

2. Bernard Arnault Chairperson and CEO of Luxury goods group LVMH Bernard Arnault. Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe Net worth: $137B (R2 466 465 800 000)

The second richest man is Bernard Arnault who is a business tycoon, investor, and art lover from France. He is also the co-founder, chairperson, and chief executive of the world's largest luxury goods company, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE. 3. Jeff Bezos

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. Photo: REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing Net worth: $137B (R2 466 465 800 000) Jeff Bezos is a businessman, media owner, investor, computer engineer, and commercial astronaut from the US. He is Amazon's founder, executive chairperson, and former president and chief executive. Bezos was the world’s richest individual from 2017 to 2021.

Gautam Adani Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. Photo: REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files $120B (R2 164 032 000 000) Gautam Adani is the chairperson of the Adani Group, which has interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, green energy, edible oils, cement and real estate.

Adani owns India's largest port, Mundra. He also owns a 74% stake in Mumbai International Airport, India’s second busiest. He is now the largest airport operator in the country. Bill Gates

Bill Gates. File picture: Gus Ruelas $106B (R1 910 819 600 000) Bill Gates is an American computer programmer and entrepreneur who co-founded Microsoft Corporation, the world's largest personal-computer software company.

Warren Buffett Warren Buffett. Photo: REUTERS/Rick Wilking $97.1B (R1 752 965 720 000) Buffett is a business magnate, investor and philanthropist from the US. He currently serves as the chairperson and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway.

Larry Page Larry Page. Photo: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage $92.2B (R1 666 293 720 000)

Page is a business magnate, computer scientist and internet entrepreneur from the US. He is known best as one of the co-founders of Google with Sergey Brin. Page also served as Google's chief executive from 1997 until August 2001, when he stepped down in favour of Eric Schmidt.

Sergey Brin Google founder Sergey Brin. Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri $88.2B (R1 594 479 600 000) Brin is a businessman, computer scientist and internet entrepreneur. He and Larry Page co-founded Google. He was also the president of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, until December 3, 2019, when he stepped down.

He and Page are still co-founders, controlling shareholders, board members, and employees at Alphabet. Steve Ballmer

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. File picture $84.8B (R1 532 022 240 000) Ballmer is a business magnate and investor who served as the chief executive of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. He currently owns the National Basketball Association’s Los Angeles Clippers (NBA).

Larry Ellison Larry Ellison. Photo: REUTERS/Fred Prouser $83.4B (R1 508 255 640 000) Ellison is a co-founder, executive chairperson, chief technology officer and former chief executive of the computer technology company Oracle Corporation.