Adidas releases new 3D-printed sneakers
ADIDAS Running has released a new colourway of their 4DFWD sneaker – a data-driven running shoe that enables 3D-printed performance.
The bold solar red and white colourway is the latest update to the shoe since its release in May this year. With the Olympic Games only a few weeks away, the colourway is a celebration of sport, regardless of teams and countries. It aims to signify the way in which society unites on a global stage, through the Olympic Games.
Adidas 4DFWD combines years of athlete data, and uses Carbon Digital Light Synthesis technology to produce precision-tuned 3D printed midsoles.
Using AI to design the best-suited lattice structure, it was chosen from a possible five million possibilities. The lattice is manufactured using 39% bio-based material. It’s bow-tie shaped FWD cell was coded specifically to compress forward upon downward impact, giving the wearer a significant forward boost.
When compared to previous generations of 4D midsoles, Adidas 4DFWD generates three times more forward momentum under the same mechanical testing conditions. As a result, the braking force experienced by the athlete while running is reduced by 15%. These vertical impact forces are then redirected into horizontal forward motion, creating a whole new running experience.
While no athlete will be competing in the sneakers themselves, they will be on the main podium show for all adidas athletes at the Olympic Games this year.
IOL TECH