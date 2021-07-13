Adidas releases new 3D-printed sneakers

The bold solar red and white colourway is the latest update to the shoe since its release in May this year. With the Olympic Games only a few weeks away, the colourway is a celebration of sport, regardless of teams and countries. It aims to signify the way in which society unites on a global stage, through the Olympic Games.

ADIDAS Running has released a new colourway of their 4DFWD sneaker – a data-driven running shoe that enables 3D-printed performance.

Adidas 4DFWD combines years of athlete data, and uses Carbon Digital Light Synthesis technology to produce precision-tuned 3D printed midsoles.

Using AI to design the best-suited lattice structure, it was chosen from a possible five million possibilities. The lattice is manufactured using 39% bio-based material. It’s bow-tie shaped FWD cell was coded specifically to compress forward upon downward impact, giving the wearer a significant forward boost.

When compared to previous generations of 4D midsoles, Adidas 4DFWD generates three times more forward momentum under the same mechanical testing conditions. As a result, the braking force experienced by the athlete while running is reduced by 15%. These vertical impact forces are then redirected into horizontal forward motion, creating a whole new running experience.