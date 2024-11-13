Africa Tech Festival: A look at the continent’s digital innovation plans

The concept of how to build a new digital forward continent was the main theme discussed on day two of the Africa Tech Festival. Cultivating new talent is the foundation for prosperity in Africa, according to Mohamed Madkour, Vice-President of Strategy and Marketing at Huawei for Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

Madkour also told delegates that there is an urgent need for intelligent connectivity and transformation as Africa grows its digital economy. The internet executive explained that Africa has achieved a lot over the last 10-years, but the continent needs to work harder for Africa to leap in the era of 5G and intelligence. “Two crucial trends will fuel this growth and help build a sustainable digital society, first industrialising ICT and also leveraging it in digitalising other industries. To achieve this transition Africa must focus on its services, infrastructure, talent and environment,” he said.

The festival is taking place in Cape Town from the November 12 to 14, at the city’s International Convention Centre. Madkour said that about half of the devices being used to access the internet in Sub Saharan Africa are 2G or 3G phones. “We need to get that remarkable device, the smartphone, into the hands of every African person.”

More infrastructure He noted that she second trend that should ignite Africa’s digital transition is building up infrastructure to bring services closer to people. “More than 300 million people live 50 kilometres or more away from the closest fibre or cable broadband connection,” Madkour explained. He stressed that “home broadband needs a really big boost.”

“These efforts will not just allow for more people on the continent to participate in the digital economy but it will go a long way to closing the digital divide and enabling sustainable futures,” Madkour added. Green ICT Lastly, he noted that Africa’s digital future must also be defined by new approaches to lowering environmental impacts created by ICT industries as well as utilising ICT to find solutions to global climate challenges. “Around 20% of the global carbon emission can be cut by better usage of ICT. That's why we say these efforts don’t just make for a green ICT industry, but if done right they will bring green operations to all industries,”he said.