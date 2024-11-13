Africa Tech Festival: Exhibitions on full display as advanced tech is showcased

With the Africa Tech Festival 2024 is in full swing at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the exhibitions have captured the attention of all attending. The festival takes place from November 12 to 14.

In its 27th edition, the festival seeks to unify global tech innovation, gathering top telecom executives, visionary entrepreneurs, and influential policymakers. Part of the exhibitions on display. Photo: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL According to the organisers, Africa Tech provides a 360 degree view of how tech and strategy evolution is reshaping Africa’s diverse industry sectors. The event looks at innovation in the telecoms, financial services, healthcare, government, small businesses, start-ups, and manufacturing space. Africa Tech is focused on how tech integration is delivering real-world impact through enterprise excellence and socio-economic development.

The CTICC halls 1 to 4 are packed with exhibition stalls from across the world, with the majority of the exhibitions showcasing internet speeds, fibre and are big on cloud service and cyber security which is leading a generation of faster internet all using 5G and becoming comfortable with Artificial Intelligence (AI). Most exhibition stalls have futuristic displays, some featuring large screens showing off the latest products being used worldwide. Telecommunication companies have gone big, offering the ‘fastest and most reliable’ service along with voice commands across the world. Many African countries, such as Ghana, Nigeria, Angola, Cameroon, Congo, and Ethiopia have also come out to take up space at the Tech Festival. A few Chinese-based companies have also come out showcasing their products and services after partnering with many African countries.