Africa Tech festival: Minister Malatsi calls for more investment in SA’s digital future

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technology, Solly Malatsi said South Africa stands on the brink of transformative opportunities. He made these comments at the opening of the Africa Tech Festival.

The festival is taking place in Cape Town from the November 12-14 at the city’s International Convention Centre. The minister said the digital era has opened doors for growth and inclusion across the continent, creating new pathways for economic and social progress. “South Africa is honoured to play its role in this journey, both as a leader and as a partner to our fellow African nations,” he added.

Malatsi said that government is working to create a digital economy that can uplift poor South Africans out of poverty and set a course for the future of our continent. “Research underscores the urgency of this mission, revealing that each 10% increase in broadband penetration can raise Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by as much as 1.38 percent,” he explained. Government’s digital economy master-plan and SA Connect programme are critical elements of this foundation, according to the minister.

“SA Connect has connected over 4,000 schools, clinics, and government sites across South Africa, an investment not just in infrastructure but in education, healthcare, and community resilience. “By bridging the digital divide here in South Africa, we are laying the groundwork for broader initiatives that can make affordable, widespread connectivity a reality for all people. And to accelerate this vision further, I have committed to opening new pathways to facilitate connectivity for all South Africans,” Malatsi emphasised. The minister said that government is also committed to reducing the cost of data and devices, making digital access affordable for more South Africans.

In 2021, mobile data costs remained prohibitively high across much of Africa, with South Africa ranking 136th out of 148 countries in affordability, according to the Alliance for Affordable Internet 2021 report. He said that lowering internet costs is not just about access. The minister argued that it’s about giving every South African the tools to participate and thrive fully in the digital economy.

Investment Malatsi said that investing in South Africa is not just an investment in one country; it is an investment in Africa’s future. “Every dollar committed here strengthens our digital infrastructure, fuels job creation, and promotes an innovation culture that can be shared by our African neighbours,” he explained. “Our mission to lower the cost of data and smart devices is to ensure that even the poorest members of society can access opportunities for a better life in the digital economy.”

He noted that currently, mobile penetration in rural African areas remains just above 50% which underscored the importance of making digital inclusion a priority for investors, governments, and organisations alike. The minister invited all delegates to bring their expertise, ideas, and solutions that will help advance Africa’s digital future. “Today, I call on each of you, investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders to consider your role in advancing Africa’s digital future. As we work to make South Africa a beacon of digital success, we are driven by a belief that this success will resonate across Africa, inspiring and empowering all African nations,” Malatsi noted.