Africa Tech Festival: New pilot programme simplifies medicine distribution in Africa

Prosper Africa’s Tech for Trade Alliance (AT4T) said that it will be launching a pilot programme in Africa to test a digital platform intended to bring visibility to Africa’s drug supply chains. Pulse by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) was announced at this year’s Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town and hopes to be a programme that creates a more transparent, efficient, and safe commercial market for medications.

Prosper Africa, USAID’s e-Trade Alliance, IBM Consulting, and NABP are collaborating to launch Pulse in South Africa. Pulse will help facilitate connections between multinational pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer and Roche, and African distributors and pharmacies, enhancing supply chain security and traceability. “Through Prosper Africa’s Tech for Trade Alliance, under the Digital Trade for Africa (DTA) initiative, we support partnerships between companies to leverage technology and create products/services that catalyse financial and social returns for Africans and Americans alike,” British Robinson, Prosper Africa’s Coordinator said.

‘We are excited that IBM will use their Watson AI capabilities in this pilot to help improve the traceability of drugs exported to Africa,” he added. Prosper said that the African pharmaceutical market size was estimated at $26.85 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand by 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. Africa presents a substantial market opportunity for companies, which can also enable pharmacies to harness AI-powered data analytics for enhanced sales performance.

This new pilot has the potential to benefit South African distributors and pharmacies by enhancing operations, reducing spoilage and ensuring consistent stock. Riaz Osman, Managing Partner, Southern Africa and Africa Growth Markets, IBM Consulting said that the launch of Pulse demonstrated the power of digital solutions in transforming the pharmaceutical supply chain. “IBM is committed to applying technology and consulting expertise to enhance transparency and foster trust across critical industries like healthcare,” he added.