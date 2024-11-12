Africa Tech Festival: Request for applications to scale African tech solutions for trade and commerce

The Africa Tech Festival 2024 kicked off in Cape Town on Tuesday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The festival takes place from November 12 to 14.

In its 27th edition, the festival seeks to unify global tech innovation, gathering top telecom executives, visionary entrepreneurs, and influential policymakers. The Prosper Africa Tech for Trade Alliance also announced a request for applications (RFA) from African companies with innovative, technology-driven solutions that can accelerate commerce and trade across the continent. The applications seek to identify scalable solutions that could address key challenges within Africa’s trade ecosystem, boosting economic integration, and growth.

It further encouraged African entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses to apply, especially those with solutions that can streamline trade processes, expand market reach, and connect African businesses to international markets. Eligible applicants should propose solutions with demonstrable impact, scalability, and a clear pathway toward future financing and investment. Prosper Africa’s Managing Director of Africa Operations, Lisa Walker said applicants are encouraged to work closely with alliance partners to enhance the impact and reach of their solutions, leveraging shared expertise to maximise growth and sustainability.