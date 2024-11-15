Africa Tech Festival: ‘Technology is more than a tool; it is a bridge to the future,’ says Alderman James Vos

As the Africa Tech Festival 2024 wrapped up on Thursday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), mayoral committee member for economic growth, Alderman James Vos addressed delegates during a keynote address. The event is Africa’s biggest tech festival gathering industry role-players from across the world.

According to the organisers, Africa Tech provides a 360 degree view of how tech and strategy evolution is reshaping Africa’s diverse industry sectors. The City of Cape Town is one of the sponsors of the festival. Alderman James Vos engaging in conversation at the Cape Town exhibition stall at the CTICC. Photo: CoCT “As a key tech hub on the continent, Cape Town is the ideal destination for this major event, which connects entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and key stakeholders for networking opportunities and discussions around emerging trends. Technology plays a central role in helping our City government identify and resolve challenges standing in the way of better-serving communities,” Vos said.

He said a prime example is the city’s Ease of Doing Business programme. Vos said by tracking the efficiency, costs, and processes of City services, government is identifying ways to streamline operations and boost productivity. He said the review even inspired the City to develop a resident-oriented mobile app, enabling residents to engage with the City on service requests, notifications, and more, keeping them informed in real-time about any updates, incidents, and alerts.

“Beyond our borders, we’ve also begun a collaboration with leading municipalities across the African continent to share insights and strategies in making government services more efficient. This initiative reflects our commitment to learning from one another and to building a tech-powered foundation for sustainable urban growth across Africa. “Further noted was our recognition of the tech industry as a vehicle for investment in Cape Town, as reflected by the fact that 51% of the country’s start-ups are based here,” Vos said. “This vibrant ecosystem is supported by up to 30 active incubators, accelerators, and support organisations, nurturing start-ups across every stage of growth. One such organisation is UVU Africa, which has helped thousands of emerging entrepreneurs gain the skills and connections they need to succeed.”

Vos said the City of Cape Town has partnered with UVU Africa to fund this mission and he recently met with a young entrepreneur who joined their Women in Business programme in 2020. “Today, she’s running a thriving biotech company, a testament to the power of Cape Town’s entrepreneurial spirit and to the support we’re providing to help individuals turn their ideas into impact.When it comes to economic development, I believe deeply in the transformative power of technology. Technology is more than a tool; it is a bridge to the future. The City is excited to make Cape Town a focal point for African innovation, setting an example of how tech can power economic and social change,” Vos said. [email protected]