Alibaba is launching an AI chat bot to rival ChatGPT

Alibaba is launching a ChatGPT rival. The Chinese-based tech giant has revealed their plans to create a competitor to the OpenAI-created artificial intelligence chat bot, which will be made available in the “near future” and will be called Tongyi Qianwen.

The name loosely translates to "seeking an answer by asking a thousand questions" and has not yet been given an official English version. Alibaba called the rapid development in AI tech as a “watershed moment”. Daniel Zhang, the chairman and CEO said: "We are at a technological watershed moment driven by generative AI and cloud computing.”

The firm remarked that their chat bot – which will be able to work in English along with Chinese – will be incorporated into DingTalk, Alibaba’s professional messaging app. Tasks it will be able to perform include creating meeting notes, scribing emails and putting together business proposals, according to the announcement. They also shared that it will be added to Tmall Genie, which is considered their alternative to Amazon’s Alexa, a voice-activated smart speaker.

The trend for AI chat-bots has been ramping recently after Microsoft invested in the OpenAI version, which has raised questions about the increasingly advanced tech that can mirror human intelligence. Last month, a series of high-profile tech figures like Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak backed an open letter calling for the suspension of AI research until the impact it was going to have was better understood. A report by Goldman Sachs claimed that more than 300 million jobs could be wiped out by the tech.