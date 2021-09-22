All the tech you need when Eskom fails

ESKOM is turning to tech to improve its interaction with customers. South Africa’s energy giant has enhanced the MyEskom Customer app and introduced Alfred the chatbot as the first of its many new digital solutions to boost Eskom’s customer self-help channels. The MyEskom customer app has been improved to enable Eskom customers to report a fault, check their balance, and submit their own meter readings. The MyEskom app and the online portal enables you to check your balance and report a power failure, in a few easy clicks.

Added to the digital fold is the newly launched chatbot, Alfred. Alfred is another way to report a no-electricity supply fault to Eskom, get a reference number and feedback on the reported fault. Alfred is always on duty, ready to report a fault and give instant feedback. The app, and the chat bot are part of a process Eskom is following to add fast, online and interactive tools to improve services to customers. Eskom encourages customers to use self-help channels, as they are user-friendly and cheaper, with an improved response time. With the upgraded digital tools, Eskom will probably be able to enable accessibility with customers, 24/7.

If that fails, there’s Eskom Sepush by Herman Maritz which is the most popular app to get information about power supply in South Africa. It was created in 2014 by Herman Maritz and Dan Wells, a pair of 30-something web developers in Cape Town. It was born out of their desire to make their lives simpler when it came to planning around scheduled power outages.