Amazon Web Services introduce their new system, AWS Private 5G

According to AWS, all a user must do is click the console and specify where they want to build a mobile network and the network capacity needed for their devices and the company will deliver and maintain the small cell radio units, servers, 5G core and radio access network (RAN) software, and subscriber identity modules (SIM cards) required to set up a private 5G network and connect devices.

AMAZON Web Services Inc (AWS), an amazon.com, Inc company announced AWS Private 5G, a new service that will help enterprises set up and scale private 5G mobile networks (technology that is meant to deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds) in their facilities faster.

“Once the equipment is installed and powered on, AWS Private 5G automatically configures and deploys the mobile network. To connect devices to the private network, customers simply plug the AWS-supplied SIM cards into their devices. AWS Private 5G integrates with AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) enabling network administrators to directly control which resources mobile devices can access on their private mobile networks,’’ said the company.

Vice president of AWS David Brown said many of their customers want to leverage the power of 5G to establish their own private networks on premises. “They tell us that current approaches make it time-consuming, difficult, and expensive to set up and deploy private networks,” he said.

According to AWS, more and more businesses need to be able to collect, analyse, and transfer massive amounts of data into their operations in order to stay relevant in this highly competitive market. “Customers want to leverage cellular technologies like 5G for their on-premises connectivity needs because it offers long range, extended outdoor coverage, device mobility, and reliable network behaviour.”