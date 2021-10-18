App for motor vehicle licence renewal on the cards for South African motorists

THE South African Post Office has promised a cellphone app for motor vehicle licence renewal by the end of this month. This comes at a time when South Africans are frustrated by long queues whenever they apply for new licences.

The Motor Vehicle Licensing (MVL) service has also been streamlined alongside all service offerings to focus on cutting the queues to reasonable levels and serve the customer within an acceptable time. More than three million owners of motor vehicles chose the SA Post Office to renew their vehicle licences in the past year. The Post Office views the app development process as part of renewing its business model. “As part of renewing the business model, the strategy includes the anticipated launch of a mobile app for the renewal of motor vehicle licences at the end of October 2021,” it says.

“the App will allow the vehicle owner to renew and pay the licence fee online. The disc can either be collected from any convenient Post Office branch or delivered to an office or work address at an extra cost.” An additional service offered by the SA Post Office is the bulk motor vehicle licence renewal for fleet and employees of companies. It entails the collection of all necessary documentation from company premises, taking them back to the Post Office for processing, printing and delivery back to the offices. The pandemic has complicated the process of applying for licences. As a result, various innovations have been considered in various parts of the country.