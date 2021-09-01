Apple Car may come with exterior screens to signal other drivers

THE long-rumoured Apple Car is expected to use LED screens all over the vehicle to inform other drivers what the self-driving system is doing. The patent, titled “Exterior Lighting and Warning System”, was granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday.

Apple's system would involve the creation of displays that were placed around the vehicle. The long display was expected to show a variety of information to other road users, reported AppleInsider. The display would show braking information, the speed of the car and other messages in the form of graphics as well as video. For drivers parking the vehicle, the displays could show a goodbye message, or welcome the user on arrival to the vehicle itself.

It was expected to use a “C1” chip based on the A12 Bionic processor with in-cabin AI capabilities such as eye-tracking. Apple will require a chip foundry with capacity for automotive processes, which Samsung or TSMC could supply to Apple. The Apple Car is rumoured to feature LiDAR technology, which could add a lot of depth to onboard AI functions.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the launch of Apple Car was unlikely to happen before 2025. In a research note, Kuo said Apple Car specifications were yet to be finalised, adding that he would not be surprised if the vehicle's launch time frame was pushed even further to 2028 or later. Kuo cited three main issues with Apple Car: uncertainty about the launch timing, uncertainty about the supplier and vehicle specs, and uncertainty around Apple's competitiveness in the EV and self-driving car market.