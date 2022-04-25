Apple could launch new iMac next year, with M3 chipset plus more

San Francisco - The US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a new iMac with M3 chipset which could potentially launch next year, the media reported.

An M3 chip is "already in the works" and is currently undergoing testing, reports AppleInsider, quoting Mark Gurman from Bloomberg.

The report did not reveal the details of what the chip will offer but it won't launch until the end of next year at the earliest.

As for the M2 roadmap, the report outlined the plan as an M2 release in a new MacBook Air, entry-level MacBook Pro and Mac mini.