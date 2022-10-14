Apple fined $19m for not including chargers with iPhones

Sao Paulo – A court in Brazil has fined Apple nearly $19 million for not selling iPhones with a charging socket unit, saying it must provide chargers with its iPhones in the country. Apple has said it will appeal against the decision.

According to Barron’s, the judge called the non-inclusion of chargers in phone purchases an “abusive practice” that “requires consumers to purchase a second product in order for the first to work”. The tech giant stopped giving power adapters with its iPhones in 2020 with the iPhone 12, citing environmental concerns. The company now only supplies a charging cable with new iPhones.

According to Apple, not bundling chargers with iPhones will save 861 000 tons of copper, zinc and tin. However, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice told Apple that it can help the environment by allowing USB-C support in its devices. “It is evident that, under the justification of a ‘green initiative’, the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adaptors that were previously supplied along with the product,” said the court’s ruling.

Tech giant Apple might bring USB-C ports to AirPods and Mac accessories by 2024. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company might introduce USB-C to its newest AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods by 2024, while Mac accessories like the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad may convert to USB-C as soon as the next year. “It’s a safe bet that those accessories will move to USB-C in their next incarnation,” Gurman was quoted as saying in a recent report.

