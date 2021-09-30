Apple iPhone 13 series reportedly facing production issues

The Apple iPhone 13 series is reportedly facing production issues because of a Covid-19 wave in Vietnam which has limited manufacturing capacity for the devices' camera systems. The disruption is mainly associated with constrained supplies of camera modules for the four iPhone 13 models because a significant number of its component parts are assembled in Vietnam, reports Nikkei Asia.

The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max all feature sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. In 2020, the technology was only available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Bringing it to every model has put a strain on Apple's suppliers. The production issues are expected to clear up in mid-October, but Apple's other suppliers, such as Foxconn and Pegatron may start to see issues in the near future. Apple suppliers are also facing issues due to new energy restrictions in China. The outages have been focused in areas where smartphones are assembled.