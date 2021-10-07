Apple is trying to kill the keyboard with a head mounted, device based on a new granted patent

According to a report by Patently Apple, the US Patent and Trademark Office officially granted Apple a patent that relates to a head-mounted device that can provide a user experience that is immersive, while allowing the user to interact with the system in a manner that is natural, familiar, and intuitive. The patent covers using a physical or virtual keyboard and Apple Pencil to draw, using a tracking device accessory. The virtual keyboard could provide users with many advantages over a physical keyboard.

APPLE has filed a new patent, that imagines a head-mounted device (HMD), that “allows a user to interact with 3D images” on a tabletop. The patent says a projector would be inside the HMD to project games, apps, and a virtual keyboard.

While a head-mounted device can provide outputs to a user in a variety of ways, it can also be helpful to allow a head-mounted device to receive inputs from a user.

One technology commentator discussing the patent indicated that “the patent looks more like a defensive patent than innovation. Much of this one are common ideas that have been around the industry for ages. But they’re fortifying their IP position in the space, in preparation for market”.

Apple notes that a keyboard is an example of an input device that is familiar to many computer users. The use of a head-mounted device can keep a user's hands free to operate a keyboard or another device, in a manner that is similar to the use of a keyboard.