Apple launches AirTag detector app for Android to boost privacy

The Tracker Detect app, which Apple released on Google's Play Store, says a user can scan to try to find AirTags or compatible devices if they believed someone was using it to track their location.

APPLE Inc has launched an Android app to help users scan nearby AirTags or other similar item trackers that might be travelling with them without their knowledge, in an effort to boost privacy, the technology company said on Monday.

AirTags are small devices that can be attached to items such as keys and wallets to locate them when they are lost.

Apple said the app enabled Android users to proactively scan for item trackers that were no longer with their owner. If such a tracker had been moving with the user for more than 10 minutes, the app would help locate it by playing a sound and provide guidance to disable it.

"We are raising the bar on privacy for our users and the industry, and hope others will follow," an Apple spokesperson said.