Apple restores 1920s theatre into new store

The technology giant have restored the abandoned 1920s Los Angeles Tower Theatre into one of their retail stores, and its brand new lobby has been inspired by Charles Garnier's Paris Opera house. Between Eighth Street and Broadway, the store keeps a lot of its original features including an arch and balconies.

Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People, said in a statement: "At every corner, Los Angeles bursts with creativity across the arts, music, and entertainment, and we are thrilled to build on our relationship with this special city. Apple Tower Theatre honours the rich history and legacy of this entertainment capital." Architect Doo Ho Lee, design director for Apple’s retail stores, added: "The beautiful entrance is now fully restored to its opening glory. It has a real sense of procession and dynamic theatre as one circulates through the space." The team creating the vision with Apple "literally peeled back history" and carried out forensic paint studies in order to work out the perfect way to honour the building's history.

