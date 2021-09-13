Apple to face protest during a launch event

APPLE is scheduled to host its annual September event where the smartphone giant is expected to unveil its iPhone 13 line-up — as well as new smartwatches, headphones and possibly more. At the same time, Apple will be facing the first protest in the history of the tech giant during a launch event.

Activists from Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), Fight for the Future, and other digital civil liberties organisations have planned protests around the US for today at 6pm to demand that Apple drop its planned surveillance software programme. Protests are already planned in Boston, Atlanta, Washington DC, New York City, and Portland.

Last month Apple announced a plan to scan US customer phones and computers for child sex abuse images which then sparked a global backlash from a wide range of rights groups, with employees also criticising the plan internally.

Subsequently, Apple backtracked, indicating that it would take more time to collect feedback and improve its proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds inside and outside the company.