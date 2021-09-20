Apple TV series ’Ted Lasso’ wins big at Emmys

APPLE has become the first streaming service to secure an Emmy Award in a programme category in only its second year of eligibility. After Apple’s Ted Lasso broke records as the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy Award history, the beloved series landed four Emmy Awards yesterday.

It earned prizes for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Comedy Series. Including the previously announced Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Ted Lasso took home seven Emmy Awards in 2021. “While Ted Lasso taught us to believe that anything is possible, we are so genuinely moved that this has culminated in such a historic night for both Apple TV+ and the cast and crew of this special series,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “Thank you to the Television Academy for these honours and congratulations to all of our storytellers — both behind and in front of the camera — who have worked so tirelessly to bring unique perspectives to global audiences over this past year, delivering hope, light, humour, and compelling stories when we needed it most.”

Ted Lasso is Apple TV Plus' breakout series, hauling in Emmys for the Apple streaming service. And Apple's subscription video service aims to compete with the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max, but it's a little different than most of the services you know. For one, Apple TV Plus doesn't have its own dedicated app (or channel). Its shows live inside the Apple TV app. Nor does Apple TV Plus have a deep library of licensed shows and movies to dive into: the service has original programming almost exclusively. Its line-up of high-end originals has grown to more than five dozen titles since it launched almost two years ago, including Ted Lasso, Jason Momoa's dystopian fantasy See, and The Morning Show, its big-budget drama series starring A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as anchors on a morning broadcast-news show grappling with Me Too fallout. Ted Lasso has been one of the most successful shows for Apple.