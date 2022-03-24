Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 24, 2022

Apple warns iPhone battery can be impacted for up to 48 hours after new iOS updates

Apple showcases iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and more with next-gen tools in Covid times.

Published 1h ago

Apple has confirmed new iOS updates can affect the battery of iPhones for “up to 48 hours” after they are installed.

The tech giant - which was fined in 2020 for slowing down older devices - has responded to a customer who claimed their iPhone was being drained after switching to iOS 15.4

In response, Apple Support tweeted: "Thanks for reaching out! We'll be happy to help. It's normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update."

Two years ago, the company was slapped with a £21 million fine ($27 million) by France's competition and fraud watchdog DGCCRF, for deliberately slowing down iPhones without informing customers.

Apple then provided a software update for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to improve battery performance.

In 2017, the firm admitted to slowing down the older handsets in order to "prolong the life" of devices.

Bang Showbiz Tech

