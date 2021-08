Apple Watch Series 7 to get new face - report

APPLE is expected to launch a new Watch Series 7 next month in larger 41mm as well as 45mm case sizes. A new report has claimed that the upcoming Watch may feature new faces to take advantage of the increased screen size. The new Apple Watch faces will be exclusive to the Series 7 and will probably not be made available through a software update for older models, reports MacRumors.

Upcoming Apple Watch is expected to feature smaller bezels and a flat-edged design, which would naturally allow for a slightly bigger surface area for the display. The Apple Watch Series 7 may feature a smaller "S7" chip, potentially providing more space for a larger battery or other components. This new chipset will be built from Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology. On its website, ASE Technology confirmed that its double-sided technology will allow for module miniaturisation.