Augmented reality to enhance your dining experience with holographic menus

AUGMENTED reality (AR) is an enhanced version of the real-world through digital visual elements such as sound or other sensory stimuli via technology. AR company HoloLamp wants to change the typical dining experience. The England-based tech start-up produced the AR lamp, the first glasses, and hands-free AR device aimed at restaurants. This product is a portable projector that creates a three-dimensional spectacle of the food menu in full size.

In a YouTube video, HoloLamp said through the AR lamp, restaurant or hotel guests can see the aesthetic preparation of the menu and can perceive the correct portion sizes. According to the company, the 3D models of the food show high levels of detail. The AR lamp also comes with a 3D avatar that interacts with patrons. They can place orders at the table and the AR lamp sends the information to the kitchen. “The menu is highly interactive; the guest sees the menu from all perspectives … The system detects the presence of the user. The AR lamp also projects entertaining content to tell culinary stories about the dishes on the menu. The small-scale 3D avatar cooks the dishes in front of the guests. The avatar could be the mascot of the restaurant brand,” said HoloLamp.