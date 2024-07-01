An African first as Radisson Blu Gautrain Sandton launches advanced AI tech events offering solution

In a first for Africa, Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton, has announced the African debut of Meetings Unbound concept, which aims to offer tailored eventing solutions with the use of advanced tech and artificial intelligence. The move marks a significant milestone for both the hotel group after it recently launched the concept globally.

The company aims to provide tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions with strong ethos on providing personal, professional and memorable service, while delivering on the basics and being 100% carbon neutral. This innovative concept which is being introduced for the first time on the continent, sets a new standard for meetings and events. Meetings Unbound combines advanced technology with creative flexibility to offer a unique and immersive meeting experience. Picture: Supplied It provides a platform for sharing event inspiration, generating new ideas, challenging assumptions, and thinking beyond conventional boundaries.

Nikola Jelenovic, the general manager for Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel said: "We are incredibly proud to have hosted the launch of Radisson Meetings Unbound at Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel. This event underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the meetings and events sector,“ he said. This concept also allows event planners to harness AI technology to conceptualise and execute events. Picture: Supplied The Dream Machine is an AI-powered digital playground which will give event planners the opportunity to bring their imaginations to life.

During the launch event, the hotel company showcased how the potential of the innovative concept to transform the meetings and events landscape in Africa. Guests were able to experience first-hand the creative possibilities of the platform. “We look forward to continuing to provide our guests with unparalleled experiences,” said Jelenovic.