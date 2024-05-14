Independent Online
Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Telkom says sorry with 1GB data sweetener after Monday’s network outage

Telkom is apologising to customers by giving them free data after an internet outage. Photo: Thobile Mathonsi/Independent Newspapers

Published 2h ago

Share

Telkom has apologised to its customers after a lengthy mobile network outage on Monday afternoon. As a sorry, the mobile network has offered their affected customers a two-day one gigabyte bundle.

“Dear customer, we apologise for the recent network outage. As a token of apology we allocated you 1GB Free Telkom Mobile Data, valid for 2 days,” the mobile network said in an SMS to its clients on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Telkom said: “To you, our loyal and valued customer, siyaxolisa, ons is jammer, re kopa tswarelo. Please accept 1GB Telkom data as a token of our apology.”

According to the post on X, the free data will be rolled out over the next few days.

People have already started posting on X about receiving their free data from the network provider with mixed reactions.

One person on X thanked for the free data and said that they accepted the apology from Telkom.

Another user asked: just 1GB for losing 100 calls yesterday?

Another user said that the Telkom is so real.

One user who posted about getting the free data said that they lost money due to the outage.

Another user accepted Telkom’s apology but asked them to do better because they lost many calls yesterday.

When the network outage took place yesterday, Telkom let customers know that they were aware of the outage.

The company said: “Dear customers, we are aware of the network outage affecting our customers. Our technicians are hard at work to restore the network. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Earlier this yeear, Telkom SA announced that they had a done a deal to sell its masts and towers business Swiftnet to a consortium for R6.75 billion.

The consortium includes infrastructure private equity investor Actis and Royal Bafokeng Holdings.

IOL Business

