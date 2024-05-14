Telkom says sorry with 1GB data sweetener after Monday’s network outage

Telkom has apologised to its customers after a lengthy mobile network outage on Monday afternoon. As a sorry, the mobile network has offered their affected customers a two-day one gigabyte bundle. “Dear customer, we apologise for the recent network outage. As a token of apology we allocated you 1GB Free Telkom Mobile Data, valid for 2 days,” the mobile network said in an SMS to its clients on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Telkom said: “To you, our loyal and valued customer, siyaxolisa, ons is jammer, re kopa tswarelo. Please accept 1GB Telkom data as a token of our apology.” According to the post on X, the free data will be rolled out over the next few days. To you, our loyal and valued customer, siyaxolisa, ons is jammer, re kopa tswarelo 🙏🏽



Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/lYkJrxGkXZ — @TelkomZA (@TelkomZA) May 13, 2024 People have already started posting on X about receiving their free data from the network provider with mixed reactions.

One person on X thanked for the free data and said that they accepted the apology from Telkom. Thank you Telkom🙏 apology accepted pic.twitter.com/u4dagKx4Qm — Call me Thabo🩸 (@Callmethaboo2nd) May 14, 2024 Another user asked: just 1GB for losing 100 calls yesterday? Aowa Telkom, just 1GB for losing 100 calls yesterday..? pic.twitter.com/hLC9VDySOe — South Africa Is A Movie 🎬 (@Phuza_7) May 14, 2024 Another user said that the Telkom is so real.

One user who posted about getting the free data said that they lost money due to the outage. Another user accepted Telkom's apology but asked them to do better because they lost many calls yesterday. Thank you Telkom apology accepted, please do better today, I lost so many calls yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vFZmUcf7N8 — 🇿🇦Ⓜ⍶∩ⓓⓎ Ndlela KaMaMlobeli Camera🎥 Lady (@FitMandisa) May 14, 2024

The company said: “Dear customers, we are aware of the network outage affecting our customers. Our technicians are hard at work to restore the network. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.” Dear Customers, we are aware of the network outage affecting our customers. Our technicians are hard at work to restore the network. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. — @TelkomZA (@TelkomZA) May 13, 2024 Earlier this yeear, Telkom SA announced that they had a done a deal to sell its masts and towers business Swiftnet to a consortium for R6.75 billion. The consortium includes infrastructure private equity investor Actis and Royal Bafokeng Holdings.