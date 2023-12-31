The Year in Review, 2023: TikTok’s most unforgettable moments and heart-warming connections

TikTok has become a worldwide arena for South African artists, emitting creativity, energy, and enthusiasm, with millions tuning in everyday. From comedians and dancers to musicians and make-up artists, the site offers a wide range of entertainment that appeals to audiences all around the world.

South African innovators and influencers have carved their names in indelible ink on this international stage. Year-On-TikTok 2023 is more than just a trend celebration; it encourages fans to relive their best experiences in true TikTok fashion. The app has united individuals from all walks of life via the power of community, generating a feeling of inclusion.

“TikTok is a platform that celebrates creativity and unites people globally. Its community-driven essence means anyone can become a creator and share their stories with a global audience. “#YearOnTikTok 2023 sets a benchmark for creativity, innovation, and meaningful connection. With its commitment to recognising top creators and their impactful work, this initiative aims to inspire, guide and empower the next generation of talent,” said the head of content operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, Bianca Sibiya. Here is some trending content that took over in 2023.

South Africa: @lastsightings — Rhino charges at a group of Safari visitors in South Africa. @hallebberry — Halle B Berry impersonates how male cooking creators behave in their videos.

@dezz_lee — Dezz Lee does a dancing and sing-a-long video. @sach_hime — Sachi does cosplay like no other. @chadjones957 — Chad Jones dancing with his parents to a viral song for Mother’s Day.