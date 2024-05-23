TikTok will roll out new rules and safety resources for TikTok LIVE

TikTok LIVE will be rolling out new LIVE Monetisation Guidelines and educational initiatives to foster positive and authentic LIVE communities. This is according to a statement from the social media platform.

The new guidelines from the platform will lay out how some content including inauthentic or low-quality content will not be eligible to earn money on TikTok LIVE. According to TikTok, most creators already follow these rules but those who violate the guidelines will be notified and may have their access to monetisation features restricted. The platform said that TikTok's Community Guidelines and Terms of Service continue to set the foundational standards for what content is allowed on TikTok, including LIVE.

TikTok will also be updating their approach to onboarding new LIVE creators to offer better support as well as welcome new streamers safely. Eligible LIVE creators will receive access to advanced LIVE monetisation features in phases, so they can have a better understanding the rules of LIVE. TikTok is also launching a new LIVE Safety Center resource and updating its in-app LIVE Safety Education Center that will allow creators to view policy violations and educational content.