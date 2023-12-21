X/Twitter goes dark as ‘welcome to your feed’ message appears

Popular social media platform known as X, formerly Twitter, has gone down after a welcome message appeared on the platform, instead of the usual feed, downdetector.com reported. There are currently around 70,000 users in India unable to access the site, according to Downdetector.com.

Around 47,000 users in the US lodged complaints on Downdetector, Reuters reported. In South Africa, there were just over 1,300 complaints filed on downdetector regarding the X platform. A screenshot of the Downdetector website showing the status reports of Twitter complaints on its website. Picture: Screenshot/Downdetector.co.za The Downdetector website is able to track outages by compiling status reports from a number of sources, including internet users.

At this stage, there is no confirmation about what caused the outage. There is also no communication regarding the outage from X boss Elon Musk, who usually makes announcements via his platform. A number of internet users flocked to Facebook to find out whether or not the app had really crashed.

“Twitter down anyone?”, was a common message across the Meta platform on Wednesday. “Please who uses X/twitter, seems the app is not working or someone should help me confirm,” Samuel Oseremen Imoisili wrote on Facebook. People were also posting images of the X landing page, which all showed the same “welcome to your timeline” message.